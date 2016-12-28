Register
16:46 GMT +328 December 2016
Live
    Search
    Power line

    Tokyo Investors Eye Investing $11 billion Into Russia-Japan Energy Bridge

    © Flickr/ CatDancing
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 7401

    President Putin's visit to Japan earlier this month is bearing fruit. With Japan's industrial economy hungry for energy supplies, Russia may begin to supply the Asian nation with electricity, and soon.

    December 16, 2016. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, right, during a joint Russia-Japan business forum in Tokyo.
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia, Japan to Launch Simplified Visa Regime on January 1
    Japanese investors are looking to invest heavily into a project that would link Russia's Far Eastern Primorye Region and Sakhalin Island with the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido via an energy grid.

    Speaking to Russian media earlier this week, Oleg Budargin, general director of Russian power company Rosseti, explained that the company's Japanese counterparts were the ones to propose the idea. 

    "Japanese companies came to us at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum this year with a proposal: to build a Russian-Japanese energy bridge," Budargin said, speaking to reporters in Kaliningrad on Monday.

    The company official recalled that the idea for this kind of large-scale project has been discussed for several decades, although in the past Russia has been the one to initiate the discussions.

    Budargin said that Japanese entrepreneurs are ready to invest up to $11 billion into the project. They now face several obstacles domestically which must first be overcome. Specifically, the country's government would first have to somehow amend or eliminate a national law banning the import of electricity from other countries.

    Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, and Shinzo Abe, Japan's prime minister, arrive for a working lunch at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, on Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Tomohiro Ohsumi/Pool
    Washington Expects Tokyo to Maintain Hard Line on Moscow, US Official Says
    There are also political factors, Budargin noted, and not necessarily connected to Russian-Japanese relations. But "at the level of ordinary people, I think there is a very strong understanding, and therefore business is starting to look at this question differently," the official said. In previous years, Tokyo has been reluctant to agree to connect to Russia's electricity grid, citing high cost and fears of becoming dependent on Russian energy supplies.

    Pointing out the prospective benefits of the project, Budargin recalled that Japan has no hydrocarbon reserves of its own, and that after the disaster at the Fukushima nuclear power plant in 2011, authorities' confidence in the use of nuclear power has hit at an all-time low. 

    Russia, meanwhile, has all the resources necessary for the export of electricity, and would not even need to construct any new generation capacity. At the moment, over 30% of Russia's Far Eastern generation capacity consists of reserves.

    Tomatoes in ice
    © Flickr/ Robert Couse-Baker
    Nothing Impossible: Japanese Tomatoes Thrive in Russian Permafrost
    Rosseti has already signed on to a multinational memorandum 'On the Creation of a Market for Electricity in the Asia-Pacific Region'. On the basis of that document, governments and national energy companies are conducting negotiations regarding the integration of regional energy infrastructure. Together with Russia and Japan, China, Mongolia and South Korea are also involved that effort. These negotiations have a bright future, Budargin stressed.

    Last month, Russian business magazine Expert explained that Russian-Japanese cooperation in the energy sector may not be limited to electricity. Earlier this year, lawmakers from Japan's ruling coalition proposed the construction of a gas pipeline to supply gas to Tokyo Bay via Hokkaido and Sakhalin. The Russian gas delivered by the pipeline is said to be significantly cheaper than the liquefied gas currently delivered to Japan by ship. Russian state energy firm Gazprom is conducting its own study regarding the project's feasibility, and officials from both sides are engaged in active negotiations regarding cost sharing, environmental issues, and technical details.

    Related:

    Russia, Japan to Launch Simplified Visa Regime on January 1
    Washington Expects Tokyo to Maintain Hard Line on Moscow, US Official Says
    Nothing Impossible: Japanese Tomatoes Thrive in Russian Permafrost
    Putin, Abe Achieved Progress, But Window of Opportunity Might Close Soon
    Japan Replaces China as Biggest Holder of US Debt
    Russia's Novatek, Japan's Mitsubishi, Mitsui to Cooperate on LNG Projects
    Regional Power Redefined: Japan Mulls Plugging into Sakhalin's Electricity Grid
    Tags:
    energy infrastructure, infrastructure, electricity, energy, Rosseti, Oleg Budargin, Hokkaido, Sakhalin Island, Japan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow Queen International Beauty Contest in China
    'Snow Queen': Chinese, Russian, Mongolian Beauties Compete in Pageant
    Marching for Refugees
    Marching the Refugees Out
    Crash of Tu-154 plane in Sochi
    Crash of Tu-154 Plane in Sochi

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok