Gazprom Submits Proposals to EU Commission on Antitrust Case Settlement

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian energy giant Gazprom submitted to the European Commission the proposals for the settlement of the antitrust case, the press service of the company said Tuesday.

"Today Gazprom submitted to the European Commission the proposals for the settlement of the ongoing antitrust investigation into Gazprom's activity in Central and Eastern Europe," the statement read.

The company ‎expressed a hope that the EU Commission and the market would positively consider the proposals, which would help to reach progress in the settlement of the case, the company added.

In August 2012, the European Commission initiated the investigation into Gazprom’s possible violation of the EU antitrust laws. In April 2015, the European Union filed charges against Gazprom, accusing it of hindering competition and unfair pricing in Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Slovakia and adopted a Statement of Objections within the framework of the investigation.