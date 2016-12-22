Register
    A demonstrator displays a placard to protest against the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade deal at a sit-in demonstration in front of the parliament building in Tokyo

    American Exports Face New Barriers With Trade Deals That Exclude US

    Business
    Failure to move forward with 21st century trade agreements threatens to hurt US exporters as nations in Asia and Europe continue to negotiate free trade pacts without the United States, the US Department of Commerce said in its National Export Strategy 2016 report issued on Thursday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The 73-page report made no reference to US presidential politics. However it cited the pending Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade agreement between the United States and 11 Pacific-rim nations, which President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to kill on his first day in office.

    "The Obama administration’s ambitious trade agenda is especially important as other countries continue to enter into FTAs, putting US businesses on an uneven playing field," the report stated.

    Without the TPP, US exporters will have to contend with trade deals between China, South Korea and Japan, as well as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership being negotiated by ten nations of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which also includes China.

    Skyscrapers rise above Beijing
    China Could Step in After US Pulls Out of TPP Trade Deal
    The report also cited the proposed Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) between the United States and European Union.

    Here, the Commerce Department reported mentioned a pending European Union trade deal with Canada, which the report said posed a potential threat to US exporters.

    Although Trump rarely mentioned the TTIP, a centerpiece of his campaign included a vow to renegotiate existing trade deals. Trump claimed US officials had been duped into signing poorly negotiated agreements that robbed American workers of jobs.

    Trump’s appeal proved especially poignant in decayed industrial areas of the United States — such as the auto-manufacturing US state of Michigan — where tens of thousands of workers have lost jobs due to factories relocating to Mexico under the existing North American Free Trade Agreement.

