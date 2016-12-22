Register
22:04 GMT +322 December 2016
Live
    Search
    US dollars

    Q3 US GDP Revised Up to 3.5pc, But Jobless Claims Rise

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    1213340

    Despite the upbeat dynamics in US growth in the past quarter, the negative signals from the labor market, and contraction in manufacturing and corporate spending suggest another economic slowdown in the current quarter, with downward pressures mounting in the next year.

    Kristian Rouz – According to today’s report by Commerce Department, the US economy expanded 3.5pc year-on-year in the third quarter compared to earlier estimates of 2.9pc and 3.2pc, as services, intellectual property and state and local governmental spending on construction contributed to growth initially lifted by the increase in soybean exports.

    The seal of the International Monetary Fund is seen at the headquarters building in Washington, DC on July 5, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ MANDEL NGAN
    IMF Data Show China’s GDP Outpaces US in 2016
    However, the labor market showed signs of erosion in the fourth quarter, with unemployment claims rising to their six-month highest in mid-December, while the buoyant growth failed to propel prices index higher amid the lingering negative effects of the dollar’s strength.

    The Commerce Department said on Thursday the US economy added an annualised 3.5pc in Q3 compared to earlier projections of a revision up to 3.3pc from the earlier estimates. Albeit the upbeat figures lifted investor confidence of the US economy, the resumed dollar rally and influx of foreign investment might further impair the competitiveness of domestic manufacturing, already in bad shape due automation and illegal immigration.

    Furthermore, increased pressure on the labor market in the form of stagnant wages and insufficiency of available jobs, could undermine consumer sentiment. Early projections into the Q4 GDP are thus cautious to say the least.

    “We have seen similar bursts of optimism in this expansion’s past that were partially reversed before too long,” Scott Anderson of Bank of the West said. “Many of our country’s long-term economic problems from slowing productivity growth, an aging population, crumbling infrastructure, and rising national debt will be with us no matter who holds the White House or controls Congress – and those problems can’t be tweeted away.”

    Median outlook on Q4 GDP is now 2.2pc year-on-year as consumer demand might underperform in the holiday season due to labor market restraints and the still underperforming inflation. However, in the past quarter, the economy expanded at its fastest pace in two years.

    Cool Dollar Sign Hoodie at Café des 2 Moulins - Montmartre, Paris
    © Flickr/ Chris Goldberg
    Stagnation? US GDP to Remain Flat at 1 Percent in Q3, Q4
    Goods and services produced in the US rose in price by a gauge of 2.8-3.5pc in the third quarter, mainly due to increases in energy and raw material prices. Wage inflation was subdued in the period, meaning the upbeat macroeconomic figures will not translate into higher consumer purchasing power or improved standard of living.

    Household spending, however, did increase by 3pc in the third quarter compared to an earlier estimate at 2.8pc. The measure accounts for 72pc of the US economic growth, and is crucial in understanding the dynamics of the US economy. However, such an optimistic figure owes a lot to the Census Bureau’s new statistical methods, allowing for a greater data availability.

    Meanwhile, corporate expenditures on machinery shrunk by 4.5pc year-on-year compared to an earlier estimate of —4.8pc, whilst goods stockpiles and trade were flat, meaning the Main Street economy and the nation’s productive forces are struggling.

    GDP
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Filippov
    Q2 US GDP Grows Only 1.2% Amid Corporate Gloom, Falling Inventories
    Subsequently, the negative dynamics in the labor market became prominent in the outgoing quarter, with jobless clams hitting six-month highs in mid-December. Applications for state unemployment aid rose by 21,000 to a seasonally adjusted 275,000 in the week ending on the 17 December, according to a report by Labor Department.

    However, the amount of jobless filings is still below the 300,000 threshold, suggesting the labor market is still solid. Yet, non-agricultural payrolls only gained 178,000 in November, meaning there is not enough jobs for everyone. Counting in the diversification in professional skills, the situation is further exacerbated by the lack of qualified labor, on the one hand, and the insufficiency of jobs to accommodate the existing unemployed, of the other.

    The number of people receiving unemployment benefits increased by 15,000 to 2.04 mln in early December, which is roughly 1.5pc of the workforce. US labour participation rate has been at its 30-year lowest at just above 60pc since mid-2015.

    Related:

    Dollar Snaps Post-Fed Rally as Wall Street Cautious of Economic Reality
    Chinese Businessman Spends Thousands of Dollars Raising Pack of Wolves (PHOTOS)
    US Corporate Outlook Stable Despite Weak Commodity Prices, Strong Dollar - Fitch
    What's Behind Major Drop in Iran's National Currency Against Dollar
    Tags:
    economy, GDP, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    A serviceman patrols on the Grand-Place (Groote Markt) on the sidelines of the winter wonders Christmas market, in Brussels
    Concrete Blocks and Police Cordons: Christmas Markets in 2016 Europe
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    And... The Terrorist is Gone
    Robots among people
    How Can You Tell a Robot From a Person?

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok