Russia's Oil Output Outpaced Saudi Arabia's Level in October

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Rosstat data, Russia's oil output in October was 10,754 million barrels per day, while Saudi Arabia's production was at 10,532 million barrels per day.

Rosstat data also showed that the combined October output of all member states of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) equaled 33,643 million barrels per day.

The OPEC agreed last month to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day to 32.5 million barrels per day starting next year.

Non-OPEC countries met in Vienna two weeks ago to agree on production cuts of 558,000 barrels per day, with Russia's share totaling 300,000 barrels per day.