US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude and Brent crude futures tumbled to the 12-year low on Monday amid the continued oil price slump amid global overproduction and new concerns over Chinese stock market.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to market reports, Brent crude futures dropped by 6.41 percent to $31.75 a barrel, its lowest since April 2004.

WTI crude sank by 6.21 percent to $31.10 per barrel, the lowest since December 2003.

Recent turbulence in the Chinese stock market have caused a knock-on effect across the world. China's trade suspension last week was followed by Wall Street sliding one percent and European stock markets slumping by two percent.