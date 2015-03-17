Talks on EU-US Trade Deal Proceed in Utmost Transparency - Swedish MP

Negotiators try on the one hand to give members of the European Parliament as much information possible. Yet on the other, they need to make sure this information is not passed over to the American negotiators.

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Daria Chernyshova — The negotiations between the European Union and the United States on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) are the EU’s most transparent trade talks, a Swedish member of the European Parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, a member of the European Parliament told Sputnik that parliamentarians have to sign a confidentiality declaration prohibiting them from revealing details about the TTIP.

“I must say that the negotiations about free trade agreement with the US is definitely the most transparent free trade negotiations that the European Union has ever undertaken,” Christofer Fjellner told Sputnik adding that he has been working on the TTIP for the past 11 years.

Fjellner explained that while discussing the deal, negotiators try on the one hand to give members of the European Parliament as much information possible. Yet on the other, they need to make sure this information is not passed over to the American negotiators.

A source in the European Commission told Sputnik last week that following a transparency initiative by EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom, the European Parliament would set up a reading room and make details of the TTIP talks accessible to all the members of the European Parliament.

Malmstrom’s initiative announced last November includes extending access to TTIP texts to all Members of the European Parliament and publishing texts setting out the EU's specific negotiating proposals on the TTIP.

The TTIP is a deal currently being negotiated by the European Union and the United States, which aims to eliminate trade barriers in a number of economic sectors to facilitate trade between the two regions.