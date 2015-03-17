Russian Helicopter Company Seeking to Expand in Asia-Pacific Region

Russian Helicopters Company is interested in the Asia-Pacific market as the need for helicopters in the region is growing.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Helicopters Company, a subsidiary of Russian state technology company Rostec, announced Tuesday it was expanding its presence in Asia-Pacific markets.

"The economies of the Asia-Pacific region are developing dynamically. The need for helicopters in the region is growing. Our company is interested in this market and is trying to expand its presence there," company head Alexander Mikheyev said as quoted by the company’s press service.

According to the company, countries of the Asia-Pacific region operate 1.5 thousand medium and light helicopters of Russian manufacture.

Mikheyev added that his company was seeking "win-win cooperation."

At the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace (LIMA) exhibition, in Malaysia Sunday, Russian Helicopters will present two new civil multipurpose helicopters; Mi-171A2 and Ansat, according to the company statement. The company will also demonstrate with Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport the Mi-35M, Mi-171SH and Mi-17V-5 helicopters, the statement said.

Russian Helicopters, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Moscow. The company designs, manufactures and sells state-of-the-art civilian and military helicopters.

Last year the company announced it had manufactured 24 percent of the global military helicopter fleet and planned to have 20 percent of the global overall helicopter market by 2020.