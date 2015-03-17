Belarus to Increase Food Exports to Russia in 2015

“Russia requested [Minsk] to increase exports of many groups [of food products], and the Belarusian side agreed to increase exports of foodstuffs,” the minister said.
He said that Russia may fully resume meat imports from Belarus before March 20.
“I think this is possible,” Fyodorov said.
In August 2014, Russia imposed a one-year ban on certain food products, including meat, fish, fruit and vegetables, as well as dairy products, from western countries that had imposed economic sanctions on Moscow.
Deliveries of meat from a number of Belarusian companies to Russia were banned in 2014 due to cases of the African swine fever virus genome being found in their products.
All comments
Show new comments (0)