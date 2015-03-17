Turkish Stream May Bring Energy Security to Europe – Senior Greek Official

Moreover, the Russian-Turkish Black Sea pipeline could serve as a basis for good relations between countries interested in the project, Greek Deputy Defense Minister Kostas Isihos told Sputnik.

"That pipeline could perhaps be in the near future an energy road from the East to the West, which would not only provide plurality as far as the energy partners – Greece and Europe – need, but also a stability point in a very difficult region," Isihos said, when responding to a question whether the new pipeline would be able to meet European energy demand.

Isihos also claimed that energy cooperation can be a basis for good relations between countries involved in the project.

In December 2014, Russia's energy giant Gazprom and Turkish pipeline corporation Botas signed a memorandum of understanding on the construction of a Black Sea gas pipeline, often referred to as the Turkish Stream pipeline, with an annual capacity of 63 billion cubic meters.