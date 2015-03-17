Ukrainian National Bank Confirms Receiving $5 Bln From IMF

KIEV (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian National Bank has confirmed it has received the first tranche of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund.
The Ukrainian National Bank’s chairman said that the bank had already received the transfer on Sunday.
On Friday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Moscow would provide Ukraine with almost $13.8 million as part of the first tranche of IMF financial aid to the country.
Since April 2014 a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, described by the United Nations as a "major human-rights catastrophe," has been negatively effecting the country's economy. During the past months, the Ukrainian currency has collapsed, foreign reserve and economic growth have contracted.
