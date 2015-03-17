Ukrainian National Bank Confirms Receiving $5 Bln From IMF

The tranche is a part of a $17.5-billion program of financial aid announced by IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Wednesday.

KIEV (Sputnik) – The Ukrainian National Bank has confirmed it has received the first tranche of $5 billion from the International Monetary Fund.

The Ukrainian National Bank’s chairman said that the bank had already received the transfer on Sunday.

Ukraine will receive another tranche of $5 billion by the end of the year.

On Friday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that Moscow would provide Ukraine with almost $13.8 million as part of the first tranche of IMF financial aid to the country.

Since April 2014 a military conflict in eastern Ukraine, described by the United Nations as a "major human-rights catastrophe," has been negatively effecting the country's economy. During the past months, the Ukrainian currency has collapsed, foreign reserve and economic growth have contracted.