Lufthansa Pilots to Go on Strike in Protracted Labor Dispute

Pilots at Germany's flagship carrier Lufthansa are expected to go on a one-day strike on Wednesday, German pilot union Vereinigung Cockpit announced. The union and the company are deadlocked in negotiations over early retirement benefits and Lufthansa's plans to expand its low-cost services.

#Pilotstrike at Lufthansa on Wednesday 18.03. 00:01 to 23:59 UTC+1 Short- and Medium haul flights — Vereinigung Cockpit (@vcockpit) 16 Март 2015

The 24-hour walkout will only affect Lufthansa's short and medium-haul flights in Germany. Pilots at Lufthansa's subsidiaries, Germanwings and Eurowings, will not take part in the strike.