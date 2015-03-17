Register
17:14 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    The Department of Energy said Friday it's considering buying 5 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a move that could signal a government plan to bolster an industry suffering from collapsing prices.

    Bailout for Big Oil? US Quietly Announces Crude Buy-Up

    © Flickr/ Sergio Russo
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 612

    The Department of Energy said Friday it's considering buying 5 million barrels of oil for the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in a move that could signal a government plan to bolster an industry suffering from collapsing prices.

     The price of oil has fallen precipitously — dropping nearly 60% since June. And while the average American may be appreciating relief at the pump provided by $45-a barrel crude, everyone from the oil companies themselves to the Wall Street financiers that lend to and trade on their business has been panicking over the falling profitability of the industry.

    The Strategic Petroleum Reserve was created after the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s as an emergency pool of oil in case of sudden instability. But in recent years, as the US has become less dependent on foreign oil, and thus less vulnerable to fluctuations abroad, there's more often been talk of shrinking the overall reserve. 

    In March 2014, the US surprised markets by selling off 5 million barrels of oil from the SPR in a test sale, while prices were high, which some interpreted as an attempt to lower prices as a jab at Russia for perceived aggression in Ukraine. And legally, the government is supposed to replace anything sold off within a year. 

    President Barack Obama pauses during a news conference in the East Room of the White House, on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2014, in Washington. Obama is telling Americans who voted for change: I hear you.
    © AP Photo/ Evan Vucci
    US Senators Oppose Obama's Atlantic Offshore Drilling Proposal

    Some of the funds from the 2014 sale were used to create a gas reserve in the Northeast "in order to address some of the resiliency needs in the region made evident by Superstorm Sandy in 2012," a DOE spokeswoman told Reuters. The funds left over after that project are what is being used for the current low-price buyback. 

    While it could be construed as simply an attempt to buy low aftering selling high, others see it as a move to help a flagging industry whose profitability may be more of a government concern that the purchasing power of someone filling up a gas tank. 

    "When the government starts buying crude oil, it's signaling that they're picking a bottom for the market," Carl Larry, director of business development at Frost & Sullivan told Reuters. "This has to be more of a financial play."

    While it remains to be seen what impact this will have on the oil market, for perspective, 5 million barrels is just over half of a day's production in the US at current rates. The SPR is the largest emergency supply of oil in the world with a capacity for over 700 million barrels.

    The crude would be bought for delivery sometime in June or July most likely, though some may arrive as early as May. 

    After a five-year boom in production and a decrease in foreign oil imports, the government is expected to consider decreasing the overall size of the SPR. Any such plans are expected to be part of the DOE's quadrennial energy review, due to be released in the coming weeks. 

    Related:

    Discoveries of Oil, Gas Reserves in 2014 Lowest in 20 Years – Study
    BP Partners, Chevron, ConocoPhillips to Expand Oil, Gas Exploration
    US East Coast Senators Oppose Obama’s Atlantic Oil, Gas Drilling Plan
    Russia Forecasts Increase in Oil, Gas Output in 2014
    Tags:
    United States, oil production, strategic petroleum reserves, oil drilling, oil prices, oil, gas, Department of Energy (DOE)
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    27th Old-timer Gallery Car Show in Pictures
    27th 'Old-Timer Gallery' Car Show in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok