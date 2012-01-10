Russia's Finance Minister Siluanov replaces Kudrin in IMF, WB

Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov has replaced his predecessor Alexei Kudrin as the Russia governor in the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank following a presidential decree signed on Tuesday.

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev appointed Siluanov as the country’s new finance minister in December to replace Kudrin, who was dismissed from his post in September after 10 years in office.

Kudrin was sacked following a dispute with Medvedev, citing disagreements with the president on economic policies, in particular, on rising defense expenditures.

Siluanov also replaced Kudrin on the supervisory board of the country's national development bank Vnesheconombank in November 2011 and as the head of the National Banking Council and the Deposit Insurance Agency last December.