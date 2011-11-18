Eurasian Union may be launched in 2015 - Medvedev

Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday he did not rule out the Eurasian Economic Union, a new entity meant to promote further cooperation with the Asia-Pacific region, would be formed in 2015.

“If prerequisites arise, we will move faster. Let's not get ahead of ourselves, let's not lose our heads. If we can, we will move faster,” Medvedev said at a news conference after talks with his counterparts Alexander Lukashenko from Belarus and Nursultan Nazarbayev from Kazakhstan.

The president also added that several neighboring countries were interested in participating in the new economic union.

“Our life shows us that our multifaceted cooperation is a great mutual resource and this is why our partners in the EurAsEC and the CIS show interest in a new integration structure,” he said.

During the talks, Medvedev, Lukashenko and Nazarbayev signed an agreement to establish the Eurasian Economic Commission, an intergovernmental body to manage the countries’ integration into the Eurasian Union.

According to Medvedev, the new economic union would not face problems which the European Union currently has because all participating states of the new union would have almost similar economic positions.

“We can avoid such problems during our integration. First of all we are doing it consciously and we understand who is inteegrating in our Eurasian Union,” the Russian president said.