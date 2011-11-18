Transneft plans to launch Baltic pipeline second trunk line in December

The second trunk line of the Baltic Pipeline System, or BTS-2, will be launched on December 15-20, Nikolai Tokarev, head of Russia’s state-run pipeline monopoly, Transneft, said on Friday.

Transneft has already completed the construction and commissioning operations, while there are still several technical problems, Tokarev said.

“We are talking about the launch of BTS-2 no earlier than December 15,” Transneft spokesman Igor Dyomin told Prime news agency. “It is most likely to happen in the second part of December,” Dyomin added.

It was earlier planned to launch the pipeline at the end of November, while in early October Tokarev said there were some problems with bottom dredging operations, which the Russian Transport Ministry had not yet completed.

The BTS-2 pipeline project is implemented under the government’s order to secure the reliable supplies of oil to European consumers. The 1,000-kilometer pipeline, with an annual capacity of 30 million metric tons of oil, will run from Unecha in western Russia to the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in the country's northwest, bypassing Belarus.