Mexican airline praises Superjet 100 for its quality, price

Mexico's second largest airline, Interjet, chose Sukhoi Superjet 100 regional passenger plane among competitors for its high quality and affordable price, the airline's general director said.

Interjet signed on Monday a $650 million deal with Russian-Italian joint venture Superjet International to buy 15 Superjet 100 planes. Under the deal, Interjet has the option to purchase five more planes.

"In our opinion, this plane meets all most stringent requirements of an airline," Jose Luis Garza said in an interview with RIA Novosti on Friday.

The Superjet 100 aims for lower operating costs than its Embraer and Bombardier competitors for the price of about $32 million.

Garza praised high performance characteristics of the plane, especially considering hot climate and high elevation in Mexico.

"The Sukhoi Superjet 100 can successfully compete on the global aircraft market and has good chances to penetrate the Latin American market," he added.

This is the first delivery contract for Russia's Superjet airplanes to a Latin American country.

Superjet International is a joint venture between Russia's Sukhoi Company and Italy's Alenia Aeronautica set up to focus on marketing and sales in Western markets.

The company currently has 170 firm orders for Sukhoi Superjet 100 aircraft.

The Superjet 100 project is a family of medium-range passenger aircraft developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau in cooperation with major U.S. and European aviation corporations, including Boeing, Snecma, Thales, Messier Dowty, Liebherr Aerospace, and Honeywell.

The aircraft is capable of carrying 75-95 passengers a distance of up to 4,500 kilometers.

