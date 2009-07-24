Dollar up 6 kopeks, euro down 11 kopeks - Central Bank

The official dollar rate set by the Russian Central Bank for July 25-27 is 31.1372 rubles, up 6 kopeks , the Central Bank said on Friday.

MOSCOW, July 24 (RIA Novosti) - The official dollar rate set by the Russian Central Bank for July 25-27 is 31.1372 rubles, up 6 kopeks , the Central Bank said on Friday.

The official euro rate for Saturday-Monday is 44.1712 rubles, down 11 kopeks.