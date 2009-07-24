Russian monetary base up 0.7% in week to $131.4 bln

Russia's Central Bank said Friday the country's narrowly defined money supply (M1) expanded 0.7% to 4 trillion 83.6 billion rubles ($131.4 billion at the current exchange rate) as of July 20, from 4 trillion 55.8 billion rubles (about $130.5) on July 13.

According to the Bank, M1 money supply consists of the currency issued by the bank, including cash in vaults of credit institutions, and required reserves balances on ruble deposits with the Central Bank.