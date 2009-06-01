Petersburg grain forum to consider establishing grain cartel

The possibility of establishing a grain cartel will be discussed at the World Grain Forum scheduled for June 6-7 in St. Petersburg, the governor of Russia's second-largest city said on Monday.

KIEV, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - The possibility of establishing a grain cartel will be discussed at the World Grain Forum scheduled for June 6-7 in St. Petersburg, the governor of Russia's second-largest city said on Monday.

Representatives of over 40 countries will attend the World Grain Forum, set to coincide with the city's hosting of the International Economic Forum.

"The possibility of establishing the so-called grain OPEC, if you wish, will be discussed at the forum. I think the prospects for establishing a grain OPEC are quite good, since the time has come to regulate grain exports, pricing policies and grain quality," Valentina Matviyenko said during a televised link between St. Petersburg, Moscow and Kiev.

Agriculture ministers, the heads of international and financial organizations, national and international agricultural associations, market players and experts will attend.

Viktor Zubkov, a Russian first deputy prime minister, said in May that as the world's fourth-largest grain exporter Russia intended to improve its export policy on the grain market and increase grain deliveries to Asia Pacific region countries.