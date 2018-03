The official dollar rate set by the Russian Central Bank for June 2 is 30.7441 rubles, down 24.02 kopeks from Monday, the Central Bank said.

MOSCOW, June 1 (RIA Novosti) - The official dollar rate set by the Russian Central Bank for June 2 is 30.7441 rubles, down 24.02 kopeks from Monday, the Central Bank said.

The official euro rate for Tuesday is 43.4875 rubles, up 10.95 kopeks from Monday.