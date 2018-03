MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's flagship air carrier Aeroflot said Tuesday its net profit calculated to Russian Accounting Standards fell 44%, year-on-year, in January-June to 2.25 billion rubles ($96 million).

Aeroflot, which carries more than 8 million people annually and a further 2 million on its subsidiaries, said its net profit in April-June declined 31.5% quarter on quarter to 915.76 million rubles ($39 million).

Aeroflot, which flies to 96 destinations in 49 countries, attributed its net profit decline in the second quarter to rising aviation fuel prices.