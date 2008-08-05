Russia's inflation 0.5% in July, 9.3% since January

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Inflation in Russia totaled 0.5% in July, and 9.3% from January 1 to August 1, the country's statistics service said on Tuesday.

The inflation figure for July coincided with the economics ministry's forecast.

Inflation was 0.9% in July 2007, and 6.6% in January-July 2007. The government aims to end the trend of increasingly higher inflation rates this year, and to keep the figure from rising above 11.8%. Growth in consumer prices was 11.9% last year.

Inflation between July 2007 and July 2008 was 14.7%.

Russia's economics ministry raised its 2008 inflation forecast from 10.5% to 11.8% in July.