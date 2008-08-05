Russia's inflation 0.5% in July, 9.3% since January

The inflation figure for July coincided with the economics ministry's forecast.
Inflation was 0.9% in July 2007, and 6.6% in January-July 2007. The government aims to end the trend of increasingly higher inflation rates this year, and to keep the figure from rising above 11.8%. Growth in consumer prices was 11.9% last year.
Inflation between July 2007 and July 2008 was 14.7%.
Russia's economics ministry raised its 2008 inflation forecast from 10.5% to 11.8% in July.
