Banks' correspondent accounts with CBR decline 0.5%

MOSCOW, August 5 (RIA Novosti) - Credit institutions' balances on correspondent accounts with the Russian Central Bank totaled 546.9 billion rubles ($23.37 billion at the current exchange rates) at the beginning of the business day, down 0.5% from Monday, the CBR said Tuesday.

Credit institutions' balances on deposit accounts with the Bank of Russia stood at 227.2 billion rubles ($9.71 billion), up 25.8% from Monday.