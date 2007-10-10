Budget surplus hits $64 bln in Russia in Jan-Sept. -1

(Recasts, adds additional information in para 3)

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian budget saw a surplus of 1.6 trillion rubles ($64 billion) in the first nine months of 2007, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday, citing preliminary figures.

The budget surplus stood at 1.69 trillion rubles ($67 billion) in the same period last year.

The ministry said payments to the Stabilization Fund, set up to accrue surplus oil revenues as a safeguard against financial upsets similar to the 1998 financial crisis, stood at 1.25 trillion rubles ($49.8 billion) in January-September 2007. As of October 1, the Stabilization Fund stood at 3.52 trillion rubles ($140.7 billion).