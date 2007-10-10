Banks' correspondent accounts with CBR rise 10.4%

MOSCOW, October 10 (RIA Novosti) - Credit institutions' balances on correspondent accounts with the Russian Central Bank totaled 559.3 billion rubles ($22.4 billion at the current exchange rates) at the beginning of the business day, up 10.4% from Tuesday, the CBR said Wednesday.

Credit institutions' balances on deposit accounts with the Bank of Russia stood at 227.2 billion rubles ($9.1 billion), up 18.1% from Tuesday.