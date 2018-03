TBILISI, February 5 (RIA Novosti) - Czech hydropower producer Energo-Pro has purchased six power plants and three regional power distribution companies in Georgia for a total of $427 million.

Under an agreement signed with the Georgian Fuel and Energy Ministry, Energo-Pro has also undertaken to build a 10 MW hydropower plant in eastern Georgia.

Energo-Pro owns power generation assets in the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and other east European countries.