Gazprom makes first LNG delivery to UK

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russian energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday it had made its first delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the UK.

The company said the delivery to the Isle of Grain terminal in north Kent had been made through its 100% subsidiary Gazprom Marketing & Trading, which had bought 140,000 cubic meters of LNG (equivalent to 85 million cu m of natural gas) from Gas de France to deliver it to BP, the owner of the terminal.

Gazprom is seeking to become a global company, diversifying its business from natural gas to LNG and oil. In September 2005, Gazprom made its first LNG delivery to the United States.

The main projects for the creation of LNG production facilities in Russia are connected with the possible deliveries of LNG to the U.S., Europe, and East Asia, where Russian natural gas cannot be delivered by pipelines in the foreseeable future.