Russian Severstal-metiz buys UK company Carrington Wire

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Severstal-metiz, Russia's leading wire manufacturer, said Tuesday it had acquired a 100% stake in Britain's Carrington Wire, Europe's leading wire producer.

The company did not specify the price of the deal.

Severstal-metiz is a member of Severstal Group, a major Russian steel producer with assets in a wide range of industrial sectors, including mining, machinery and transportation.

Carrington accounts for 30% of the UK's wire and wire products market, with customers in more than 50 countries.