Economics ministry drafts amendments to severance tax

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's economics ministry will submit to the government a draft bill on amendments to regulations on taxation of the mineral extraction sector, a ministry source said Tuesday.

The source said the ministry wanted to create severance tax holidays lasting 10-15 years for new oil deposits, as well as to slash taxes by 70% for old deposits.

The ministry has already coordinated the bill with the finance and industry and energy ministries, and is waiting for official approval from the natural resources ministry on Tuesday, before submitting it to the government on April 12, the source said.

The source said the ministry proposed to abolish severance tax for oil deposits in East Siberia and the Timano-Pechora region in the Komi Republic and the Nenets Autonomous Area in Russia's far north until it is 20% explored, up to a maximum 10 years from the date a production license was granted and 15 years from the date on its development license.

The coefficient for gradual reduction of severance tax for old deposits that have been 80% explored is set at 0.3 or less, which "means that the tax base will be multiplied by 0.3, thus making a deduction of 70%," the source said.