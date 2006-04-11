Impexbank reports 52% increase in shareholder equity in 2005

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Impexbank, a leading Russian commercial bank, said Tuesday its shareholder equity calculated to International Financial Reporting Standards had risen 52% year on year in 2005 to $188 million.

The bank said its equity capital calculated according to Russian Accounting Standards was more than 6 billion rubles (about $217 million).

Impexbank's IFRS total assets increased 35% in 2005 to $1.9 billion. The bank's RAS total assets are worth more than $2 billion.

Board Chairman Pavel Lysenko said the bank's net profit calculated to International Financial Reporting Standards had risen twofold in 2005 year on year to $26.5 million.

The bank said it expects net profits to rise to $60-65 million, assets to $2.5 billion and shareholder equity to $240-250 million in 2006.

Impexbank also said it planned to expand its retail loan portfolio to $890 million in 2006 from $442 million in 2005, and the value of funds attracted from households to $940 million from $802 million.