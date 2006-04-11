RAO UES may consider $1.5 bln Mosenergo share issue

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - The board of Russia's electricity monopoly may consider an additional $1.5-billion share issue for its Moscow-region subsidiary Mosenergo, a senior official said Tuesday.

"Yesterday, I discussed with the head of RAO UES the topic of an additional Mosenergo share issue," Mosenergo General Director Anatoly Kopsov said. "Provisionally, the idea will be presented to the RAO UES board of directors for approval in May or June 2006."

He said Mosenergo needs $1.5 billion dollars for the first stage of its 2006-2010 investment program.

"We intend to issue shares worth this sum," Kopsov said, adding that it would be Mosenergo's first share issue on such a scale.

"We plan to carry out the share issue in two ways to avoid risks: to issue the shares in subsidiaries and shares in Mosenergo, each worth about $700-750 million," Kopsov said.

Most investors that Mosenergo had held negotiations with were interested in buying additional stock in subsidiary companies, he said.

Kopsov said Mosenergo was in talks with Gazprombank, a subsidiary of natural-gas giant Gazprom, on the share issue, adding that both foreign and domestic investors had shown interest in the shares. He said the company had ambitious plans to build new electricity facilities.

Mosenergo Deputy General Director Sergei Rumyantsev said the company intended to pay an estimated 460 million rubles (about $16.6 million) in dividends for 2005.