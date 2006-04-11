Russian investment index up 1.1%

MOSCOW, April 11 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's newest investment index grew Tuesday by 1.1% on the previous day to 672.54 points following Monday evening's trading sessions on major world trading floors.

The Russian Industrial Leaders Index (RUXX) has been calculated in U.S. dollars since January 1, 2006, and has been available for all global trading systems since February 1 this year. It has an initial base of 500 points.

RUXX is a composite economic index of Russian companies with financial instruments (shares and depository receipts) placed on major world trading floors, including the New York Stock Exchange, the London Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and AMEX.

The index includes 17 Russian companies listed abroad: Tatneft (NYSE, LSE), MTS (NYSE), Rostelecom (NYSE, LSE), VimpelCom (NYSE), Wimm-Bill-Dann (NYSE), Mechel (NYSE), Gazprom (LSE), LUKoil (LSE), Novatek (LSE), AFK Sistema (LSE), Golden Telecom (Nasdaq), Rambler Media Group (LSE), Norilsk Nickel (LSE, Nasdaq), Mosenergo (LSE, NYSE), Novolipetsk Steel (LSE), Unified Energy System (LSE, NYSE), and Surgutneftegas (LSE).

The RUXX Index was launched by Press Release Group, a New York-based communications company, and RIA Novosti. It is calculated and disseminated by Dow Jones & Company.

In March, the RUXX index went up 3.5%.

The index is based on companies' weight depending on their market capitalization. The higher the market capitalization, the larger the company's share in the index, with a weight cap of 20% for each company. Market capitalization and share weights in the index are changed quarterly.

The index is published daily at 05.55 p.m. EST by the Dow Jones ITC 2.1 data feed system and the Chicago Board of Trade.