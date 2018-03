Foreign currency exchange rates as fixed by Central Bank of Russia for Feb 18

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - The following rates of exchange of foreign currencies to the ruble of the Russian Federation have been fixed for the purposes of accounting and customs duty payments from February 18, 2006:

1 Australian dollar - 20.8448 rubles

1 British pound sterling - 49.0009 rubles

1,000 Belarusian rubles - 13.1136 rubles

10 Danish krones - 44.9063 rubles

1 US dollar - 28.2182 rubles

1 euro - 33.5260 rubles

100 Icelandic krones - 44.3892 rubles

100 Kazakh tenges - 21.5472 rubles

1 Canadian dollar - 24.3680 rubles

1 new Turkish lira - 21.2167 rubles

10 Norwegian krones - 41.5866 rubles

1 unit of conditional drawing rights - 40.3833 rubles

1 Singapore dollar - 17.2378 rubles

10 Ukrainian hryvnias - 55.2032 rubles

10 Swedish kronas - 35.6867 rubles

1 Swiss franc - 21.4832 rubles

100 Japanese yen - 23.9320 rubles

The foreign currency exchange rates to the ruble of the Russian Federation entail no obligation on the part of the Bank of Russia to buy or sell the currencies according to the above rates.