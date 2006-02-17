Armenian Central Bank's gross reserves up $179 mln in 2005

YEREVAN, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - The international gross reserves of the Central Bank of Armenia increased by 31.08% or $179 million in 2005 year-on-year to total $754.9 million.

The bank's hard currency assets as of December 31, 2005 totaled $744.7 million, a 32.06% or $56.8 million year-on-year increase.