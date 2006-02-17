Russian economics ministry drafts $3.5bln road contracts

MOSCOW, February 17 (RIA Novosti) - Two concession contracts under a multi-billion dollar road-building project in Russia are currently being drafted, a deputy minister of economic development and trade said Friday.

Kirill Androsov said the first agreement stipulated the construction of a ring road around St. Petersburg, the country's second biggest city.

According to the deputy minister, the "western speed diameter" will require about $2.5 billion, most of which will be come from the project concessionaire, he said.

The second contract covers the construction of a stretch of a road between Moscow and St. Petersburg. About $1 billion will be needed and about 70% of the sum expected to be paid by the project concessionaire, Androsov added.