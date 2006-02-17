Ukraine boosts oil-and-gas production in 1M06

KIEV, February 17 (RIA Novosti, Vladimir Suprun) - The Ukrainian State Statistics Committee said Friday that the country's oil and natural gas production in January had increased 9.9% and 1.2%, respectively, year-on-year.

Natural gas production stood at 1.7 billion cu m and oil production reached 269,000 metric tons (about 64,000 bbl/d) in January, the committee said.

In the same period, the country produced 80.2 million cu m of associated gas, a 14.9% increase year-on-year. Gas condensate production slipped 0.4% to 109,000 metric tons.

The committee's production figures for 2005 were 19.3 billion cu m for natural gas, 3.1 million metric tons (about 62,200 bbl/d) for oil and 893 million cu m for associated gas.