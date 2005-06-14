Gazprom to purchase oil assets

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Gazprom (the Russian natural gas monopoly) intends to purchase oil assets in Russia and abroad as soon as the state becomes its key stockholder, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller said at the International Economic Forum in St. Petersburg.

According to him, the gas giant plans to become a global energy company and diversify its business in different spheres.

Speaking about Gazprom's assets in electricity (10% of RAO Unified Energy Systems and 25% of Mosenergo), Miller said that the company was to restructure this business on the basis of its 100% subsidiary.

"We intend to transfer our energy assets to a new company, to restructure them and work on the energy market," he said.

The Gazpromenergo electricity company specializes in ensuring stable and effective power supplies to facilities of the natural gas supply system and developing the Gazprom energy system. Gazpromenergo was made Gazprom's 100% subsidiary in July 2003.