Program of united gas production and transportation system in Siberia almost completed - Gazprom

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The program of a united natural gas production, transportation and supply system in Siberia and the Far East will be completed in late June, Gazprom board member, head of strategic development department Vlada Rusakova said on Tuesday.

The program also implies gas exports to China and other Asia-Pacific countries, she added.

In compliance with the program, natural gas resources in eastern Russia will be developed on the basis of major fields forming four production centers: the Sakhalin center on the basis of the Sakhalin shelf, the Irkutsk center on the basis of the Kovyktinskoye field, the Yakutsk center on the basis of the Chayandinskoye field and the Krasnoyarsk center on the basis of the Sobinsko-Paiginskoye and Yurubcheno-Tokhomskoye fields.

"Gazprom is discussing natural gas exports with Chinese, Japanese and South Korean representatives in working groups," Rusakova said.

"We expected South Korea to be ready to receive Russian gas by 2010 and China by 2015," she added.

According to Rusakova, the new scheme of gas supplies will provide "gasification of industrial regions in Siberia and the Far East, effective exports to the Asia-Pacific region and economy of resources from the common infrastructure of gas and oil pipelines."

The program is to be included in the general scheme of the development of the Russian gas sector.