Putin, Mori attend foundation of Toyota car factory near St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, a cochairman of the Russian-Japanese Council of Wise Men, attended the foundation ceremony of the Toyota car factory near St. Petersburg.

Chairman of Toyota Motor and of Nippon Keidanren (Japan Business Federation) Hiroshi Okuda also attended the ceremony.

Moscow regards the opening of the Toyota plant as a key bilateral economic event.

"The Toyota car factory is the largest foreign investment project in the history of St. Petersburg and will hopefully contribute to the economic development of the region," a Kremlin source said.

Toyota's activity in Russia indicates Japan's higher confidence in the Russian market, he said.

Last year, Russia and Japan posted a record turnover of $7.36 billion according to Russian statistics (Japan set the figure at $8.85 billion), and it has been growing further this year. A Russian-Japanese organization for trade and investments was set up in April 2005.

The agreement on the construction of the Toyota factory was signed in April 2005. The factory which is expected to open in 2007 is to produce up to 50,000 cars a year. At first, it will have some 500 employees.