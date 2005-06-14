Foreign currency exchange rates as fixed by the central bank of Russia from June 15

1 Australian dollar 21.8186 rubles
1 British pound sterling 51.5955 rubles
1,000 Belarussian rubles 13.2687 rubles
10 Danish krone 46.5196 rubles
1 US dollar 28.5658 rubles
1 euro 34.6503 rubles
100 Icelandic krones 43.5189 rubles
100 Kazakh tenge 21.3247 rubles
1 Canadian dollar 22.7254 rubles
10 Norwegian krones 43.9535 rubles
1 unit of conditional drawing rights 41.6915 rubles
1 Singapore dollar 17.0522 rubles
1 new Turkish lira 20.8509 rubles
10 Ukrainian hryvnias 56.2795 rubles
10 Swedish kronas 37.2484 rubles
1 Swiss franc 22.4768 rubles
100 Japanese yen 26.1113 rubles
The foreign currency exchange rates to the ruble of the Russian Federation entail no obligation on the part of the Bank of Russia to buy or sell the currencies according to the above rates.
