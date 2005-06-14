Foreign currency exchange rates as fixed by the central bank of Russia from June 15

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The following rates of exchange of foreign currencies to the ruble of the Russian Federation have been fixed for the purposes of accounting and customs duty payments from June 15, 2005:

1 Australian dollar 21.8186 rubles

1 British pound sterling 51.5955 rubles

1,000 Belarussian rubles 13.2687 rubles

10 Danish krone 46.5196 rubles

1 US dollar 28.5658 rubles

1 euro 34.6503 rubles

100 Icelandic krones 43.5189 rubles

100 Kazakh tenge 21.3247 rubles

1 Canadian dollar 22.7254 rubles

10 Norwegian krones 43.9535 rubles

1 unit of conditional drawing rights 41.6915 rubles

1 Singapore dollar 17.0522 rubles

1 new Turkish lira 20.8509 rubles

10 Ukrainian hryvnias 56.2795 rubles

10 Swedish kronas 37.2484 rubles

1 Swiss franc 22.4768 rubles

100 Japanese yen 26.1113 rubles

The foreign currency exchange rates to the ruble of the Russian Federation entail no obligation on the part of the Bank of Russia to buy or sell the currencies according to the above rates.