URGENT: Government to take money to buy Gazprom stock on pledge of Rosneftegaz shares - economic development minister

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian government will take money to buy the 10.74% Gazprom stock on pledge of Rosneftegaz shares, Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref said on Tuesday.

"We are considering the attraction of loan resources on pledge of a certain package. This package may be inside Rosneftegaz or isolated into a special company," the minister said.

According to Gref, the final scheme of the deal on attracting money has not been drafted yet. Negotiations with banks are currently in progress.

"Banks want the package to be isolated [from Rosneftegaz]. The size of the stock has not been fixed yet," he said.

The government is not supposed to make any special guarantees in getting credit on the purchase of the Gazprom stock, he added.