ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - Russia's economics minister said funds to acquire 10.74% of shares from affiliates of Gazprom, Russia's natural gas monopoly, would be drawn by the Rosneftegaz oil and gas company or a company that would be established specially for the purpose.

Asked whether a loan from Holland's ABN Amro bank could be taken for the purpose, German Gref said it was possible, but he was not sure.

Gazprom's Board of Directors is expected to fix the price of the share block owned by its affiliates on Wednesday, according to Gref. Rosneftegaz's Board of Directors and shareholders will fix the purchasing price within the next few days. "After that they will sign a contract," he said.