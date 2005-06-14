Nortgaz returns to Gazprom

MOSCOW, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The confrontation between state giant Gazprom and privately owned Nortgaz, Gazprom's last big asset lost under the previous management, is over. On Friday, Nortgaz shareholders returned to Urengoigazprom, a subsidiary of the gas monopoly, a controlling stake in Northgaz, according to an article the Gazeta daily published Tuesday.

Disagreements between Gazprom and Nortgaz have lasted about ten years. Initially, Urengoigazprom was the primary owner of the private company, but Gazprom's subsidiary lost its asset as a result of an additional issue of Nortgaz shares. After a new team of managers led by Alexei Miller came to the gas monopoly in 2001, Gazprom launched a campaign to regain the assets lost under its previous manager Rem Vyakhirev.

It is difficult to say which party won in the end. The courts in various instances passed decisions in favor of both sides. Then Gazprom started to cut Nortgaz out of its pipeline. However, private gas operators did not yield to pressure and continued their litigation with Gazprom.

After a court decided in April to withdraw the license from Nortgaz for the development of the North-Urengoi deposit, the private company's core asset, Nortgaz struck an amicable settlement agreement with Gazprom.

Nortgaz was the last of major assets lost by Gazprom under previous managers and returned to Gazprom by the Miller team. Nortgaz will replenish the gas monopoly's resource base by 333 billion cubic meters of gas and its gas output by about 2.5-3 billion cubic meters.

The assets that have been returned account for a larger part of Gazprom's output growth, but gas production at Gazprom's own deposits is declining, meaning Gazprom's active output growth could stop altogether.

But the $8-10 billion sum that Gazprom will get for the sale of its $10.7% stake to the state could help Miller raise production levels. However, considering Gazprom's promises to establish its own oil division, it may not have enough funds to finance all its projects.