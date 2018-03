ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The Russian Ministry for Economic Development and Trade has not increased its anticipated 2005 inflation rate yet, minister German Gref, said before the opening of the 9th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum on Tuesday.

"No change [to the forecast] is anticipated so far," the minister said in response to a question by RIA Novosti whether the ministry had reconsidered its inflation rate forecast for this year.

Gref would not comment on media reports about his ministry allegedly forecasting an 11-11.5% consumer goods price growth this year.

"Unofficial estimates are in abundance. We disregard unofficial estimates," the minister said.