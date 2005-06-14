URGENT: Gazprom shares bound for government to be officially evaluated Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - On Wednesday, the Russian government will set the price at which it will buy a stake needed to consolidate state control over the national gas monopoly Gazprom, the Russian economy minister told reporters today.

"The [price] directive is ready," Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref said.

He said "I think yes" in reply to the question whether the price for the 10.74% stake would stay between $6 and $8.5 billion.

The final price will be known on Wednesday after Gazprom board stamp of approval, he said.

"We will announce everything after the board meeting. The price will be fair," he said.

"There is understanding [between the government and Gazprom management]," Gref said.