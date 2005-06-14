International Economic Forum opens in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, June 14 (RIA Novosti) - The 9th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum opens on Tuesday.

This year, its motto is Efficient Economy - Decent Life.

The forum is held annually under the auspices of the Russian president with the assistance on the part of the Russian government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Heads of state and government, speakers of parliaments, international organization leaders and leading businessmen and politicians routinely attend the event.

The forum is regarded as the principal Russian and CIS economic summit meeting by right.

The 9th forum is to focus on issues of economic growth and living standards' improvement against the backdrop of globalization as well as international and interregional cooperation of northern countries.

Economy's structural reform and innovative development, CIS participation in global integrationist processes, social and economic reforms, economic development issues in specific branches, etc. are on the forum's agenda.

Federation Council Speaker and Interparliamentary Assembly Chairman Sergei Mironov, St. Petersburg Governor Valentina Matviyenko, IT and Communication Minister Leonid Reiman, Education and Science Minister Andrei Fursenko, Natural Resources Minister Yuri Trutnev, Economic Development and Trade Minister German Gref, Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller, Rosneft President Sergei Bogdanchikov, EBRD President Jean Lemierre, Rosenergoatom Director General Stanislav Antipov, LUKOIL President Vagit Alekperov and Sberbank Chairman of the Board Andrei Kazmin will deliver reports at the forum.