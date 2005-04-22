RUSSIA GAS EXPORT GROWS

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Russian gas export rose by 8.5% to 45.59 billion cubic meters in the first quarter of 2005, comparing with the same period in 2004. This was disclosed in a press release of the Gazexport limited company, Gazprom's 100% subsidiary.

Gas export to non-CIS countries made up 42.81 billion cubic meters against 40.65 billion in January-March 2004.

In particular, Western Europe received 30.76 billion cubic meters of gas, comparing to 28.86 billion cubic meters in the last year's first quarter. Eastern Europe was provided with 12.06 billion cubic meters in this year's first quarter against 11.79 billion year on year, the press release reads.

Russia exported 2.78 billion cubic meters of gas to CIS countries, in comparison with 1.35 billion in the similar period of the last year.