RUSSIA, JAPAN TO BOOST COOPERATION IN TRANSPORTATION, FISHERY

TOKYO, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - Russia and Japan are seeking to conclude, as soon as possible, a new agreement on cooperation in civil aviation, says a memorandum on the 7th session of the Russo-Japanese intergovernmental commission for trade and economics. The memorandum was signed Friday by Japanese Foreign Minister Nobutaka Machimura and the visiting Russian Minister of Industry and Energy, Viktor Khristenko.

The new agreement is to replace the one signed between the governments of Japan and the Soviet Union on January 21, 1966. The idea behind is to bring Russo-Japanese aviation cooperation in tune with today's international legal standards in the area.

In the memorandum, the sides also reiterate their determination to continue the dialogue toward streamlining the management of the Trans-Siberian Railway, including the attraction of additional freights to increase cargo traffic.

Russia and Japan are also keen to develop cooperation in fishery. Khristenko and Machimura gave a positive appraisal to interaction between relevant agencies in combating poaching and smuggling of seafood.

Also, Khristenko reaffirmed his intention to speed up the selection of Russian candidates for the joint Fishery Claims Commission so that it could resume its activity before long.