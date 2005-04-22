COUNCIL FOR COMPETITIVENESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SESSION

MOSCOW, April 22 (RIA Novosti) - It is necessary to convert the Russian financial market into one of the main mechanisms for implementing investment programs in the corporate sector and private investment, Russian Vice Premier Alexander Zhukov said, while opening a session of the Council for Competitiveness and Entrepreneurship in the government house.

He pointed out that the council managed to develop a strategy and today's discussion will determine the priority market grouping goals and work out measures to achieve these goals.

Zhukov reminded those present that the government set the council a task to work out the strategy of financial market development as early as last autumn.

"This is currently one of the paramount tasks," the vice premier underlined.

The official noted that the government has repeatedly raised the issue of the financial market in the context of the development of banking, mortgage lending, and the investment of pension accruals.