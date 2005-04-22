COUNCIL FOR COMPETITIVENESS AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN SESSION

He pointed out that the council managed to develop a strategy and today's discussion will determine the priority market grouping goals and work out measures to achieve these goals.
Zhukov reminded those present that the government set the council a task to work out the strategy of financial market development as early as last autumn.
"This is currently one of the paramount tasks," the vice premier underlined.
The official noted that the government has repeatedly raised the issue of the financial market in the context of the development of banking, mortgage lending, and the investment of pension accruals.
All comments
Show new comments (0)